Cim Investment Management Inc. Makes New Investment in UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF)

Cim Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,976 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UMBF. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UMB Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $179,610,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of UMB Financial by 32.9% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,256,245 shares of the bank’s stock worth $121,491,000 after purchasing an additional 311,179 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in shares of UMB Financial by 103,761.1% during the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 296,004 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,597,000 after purchasing an additional 295,719 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of UMB Financial by 825.1% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 133,961 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,955,000 after purchasing an additional 119,481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of UMB Financial by 2,020.9% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 119,280 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,535,000 after purchasing an additional 113,656 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded UMB Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut UMB Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $115.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Raymond James raised their price target on UMB Financial from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded UMB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.00.

In related news, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 8,415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.35, for a total transaction of $852,860.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Timothy R. Murphy acquired 1,000 shares of UMB Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $98.44 per share, for a total transaction of $98,440.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 12,118 shares of company stock valued at $1,236,214 over the last three months. 9.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:UMBF opened at $93.15 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.85 and a beta of 0.94. UMB Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $84.21 and a 1 year high of $112.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by ($0.25). UMB Financial had a return on equity of 11.52% and a net margin of 26.57%. The business had revenue of $329.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $328.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.26 earnings per share. UMB Financial’s revenue was down 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that UMB Financial Co. will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. UMB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.41%.

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the UMB Bank that provides various banking and other financial services. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans and credit card; commercial real estate financing; letters of credit; loan syndication, and consultative service; various business solutions including asset-based lending, accounts receivable financing, mezzanine debt, and minority equity investment; and treasury management service, such as depository service, account reconciliation, cash management tool, accounts payable and receivable solution, electronic fund transfer and automated payment, controlled disbursement, lockbox service, and remote deposit capture service.

