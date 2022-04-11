Cim Investment Management Inc. Purchases 7,184 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Cim Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 92.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,926 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,184 shares during the quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $2,479,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Jackson Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.7% during the third quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 29.9% during the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 290.7% during the third quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter valued at $50,000. 67.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Johnson & Johnson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $180.00 to $183.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price target (up from $192.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $180.29.

In other news, VP Thibaut Mongon sold 23,681 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.25, for a total transaction of $4,173,776.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of JNJ stock opened at $182.12 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $171.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $167.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $478.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.32, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.72. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $155.72 and a 12 month high of $183.19.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $24.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.29 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.46% and a net margin of 22.26%. The company’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.86 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Johnson & Johnson (Get Rating)

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.