Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) Shares Sold by Valmark Advisers Inc.

Valmark Advisers Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,412 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $731,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Cincinnati Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,751,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 93.5% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 559,472 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $63,903,000 after buying an additional 270,334 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 632.1% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 55,586 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,333,000 after buying an additional 47,993 shares during the period. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,278,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,282,083 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $382,756,000 after buying an additional 44,453 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cincinnati Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.80.

NASDAQ CINF opened at $137.89 on Monday. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $103.80 and a 52 week high of $138.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $22.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.61 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $127.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $121.09.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The insurance provider reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.47. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 30.59% and a return on equity of 8.70%. The business had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.61 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. This is an increase from Cincinnati Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.24%.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

