Cineworld Group (LON:CINE) Rating Reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Cineworld Group (LON:CINE – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 40 ($0.52) target price on the stock.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating and set a GBX 85 ($1.11) price target on shares of Cineworld Group in a report on Monday, January 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 77.50 ($1.02).

Cineworld Group stock opened at GBX 32.51 ($0.43) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of £446.36 million and a PE ratio of -1.04. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 35.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 46.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3,825.90, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.32. Cineworld Group has a 12 month low of GBX 26.27 ($0.34) and a 12 month high of GBX 105.70 ($1.39).

Cineworld Group plc engages in the cinema business. It is also involved in financing, retail, cinema property leasing, property, ticket booking, film distribution, advertising, general partner, and gift promotion activities. The company operates its cinema sites under the Regal, United Artists, Edwards theatres, Cineworld, Picturehouse, Cinema City, Yes Planet, and Rav-Chen brands.

