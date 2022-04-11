Citigroup Raises Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) Price Target to $26.00

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Citigroup from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Graphic Packaging from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Graphic Packaging from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. KeyCorp lowered Graphic Packaging from a sector weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Graphic Packaging from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered Graphic Packaging from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, December 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $23.72.

NYSE:GPK opened at $21.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.73. Graphic Packaging has a 1 year low of $16.94 and a 1 year high of $21.76. The company has a market capitalization of $6.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.09.

Graphic Packaging ( NYSE:GPK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 18.75% and a net margin of 2.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Graphic Packaging will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.48%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,029,309 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $410,072,000 after purchasing an additional 379,039 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 241.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,497,757 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $302,205,000 after purchasing an additional 10,954,420 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,728,181 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $287,199,000 after purchasing an additional 2,685,745 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Graphic Packaging during the 4th quarter valued at about $272,418,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 9,597,852 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $187,158,000 after purchasing an additional 766,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.08% of the company’s stock.

Graphic Packaging Holding Co engages in the provision of paper-based packaging solutions for a variety of products to food, beverage and other consumer products companies. The firm produces folding cartons, kraft paperboard, coated-recycled boxboard and multi-wall bags. It operates through the following business segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, Europe Paperboard Packaging, and Corporate and Other.

