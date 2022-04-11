Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.60 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB – Get Rating) to report $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Civista Bancshares’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.63 and the lowest is $0.57. Civista Bancshares reported earnings per share of $0.68 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Civista Bancshares will report full-year earnings of $2.31 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.20 to $2.40. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.65 to $2.80. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Civista Bancshares.

Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The bank reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.13. Civista Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.53% and a net margin of 30.44%. The business had revenue of $30.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share.

CIVB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Civista Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Civista Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Civista Bancshares in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

CIVB traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.51. The stock had a trading volume of 2,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,335. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.17. Civista Bancshares has a 52 week low of $21.40 and a 52 week high of $25.94. The company has a market cap of $350.75 million, a PE ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Civista Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.21%.

In other Civista Bancshares news, Director Allen R. Nickles sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.09, for a total value of $120,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.05% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Civista Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,433,000. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Civista Bancshares by 77.0% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 132,332 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,229,000 after purchasing an additional 57,581 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Civista Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at $768,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Civista Bancshares by 32.9% during the 3rd quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 115,549 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,684,000 after acquiring an additional 28,597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Civista Bancshares by 145.0% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 47,205 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 27,937 shares during the period. 52.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Civista Bancshares, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Civista Bank that provides community banking services. The company collects a range of customer deposits; and offers commercial and agriculture, commercial and residential real estate, farm real estate, real estate construction, consumer, and other loans, as well as letters of credit.

