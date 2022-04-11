Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $31.10 Million

Brokerages expect Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB – Get Rating) to report sales of $31.10 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Civista Bancshares’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $31.00 million to $31.20 million. Civista Bancshares posted sales of $33.02 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Civista Bancshares will report full-year sales of $130.25 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $129.10 million to $131.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $143.70 million, with estimates ranging from $141.90 million to $145.50 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Civista Bancshares.

Get Civista Bancshares alerts:

Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The bank reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $30.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.40 million. Civista Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.53% and a net margin of 30.44%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CIVB. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Civista Bancshares in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Civista Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Civista Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.

In other Civista Bancshares news, Director Allen R. Nickles sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.09, for a total value of $120,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.05% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CIVB. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Civista Bancshares by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 574,238 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,011,000 after acquiring an additional 7,691 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Civista Bancshares by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 529,916 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,930,000 after buying an additional 5,669 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Civista Bancshares by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 264,295 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,449,000 after purchasing an additional 8,310 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Civista Bancshares by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 251,938 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,147,000 after acquiring an additional 7,846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Civista Bancshares by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 171,965 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,995,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. 52.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CIVB stock traded up $0.34 during trading on Friday, hitting $23.51. The company had a trading volume of 2,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,335. The company has a market cap of $350.75 million, a PE ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. Civista Bancshares has a 12 month low of $21.40 and a 12 month high of $25.94. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.17.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. Civista Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.21%.

Civista Bancshares Company Profile (Get Rating)

Civista Bancshares, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Civista Bank that provides community banking services. The company collects a range of customer deposits; and offers commercial and agriculture, commercial and residential real estate, farm real estate, real estate construction, consumer, and other loans, as well as letters of credit.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Civista Bancshares (CIVB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Civista Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Civista Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.