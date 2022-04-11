Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU) Major Shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp Acquires 22,440 Shares

Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU – Get Rating) major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp purchased 22,440 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.96 per share, for a total transaction of $627,422.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Durable Capital Partners Lp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, April 5th, Durable Capital Partners Lp bought 84,983 shares of Clear Secure stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.72 per share, for a total transaction of $2,355,728.76.

On Thursday, March 3rd, Durable Capital Partners Lp bought 259,563 shares of Clear Secure stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $24.94 per share, for a total transaction of $6,473,501.22.

On Tuesday, March 1st, Durable Capital Partners Lp purchased 314,229 shares of Clear Secure stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.81 per share, for a total transaction of $8,110,250.49.

On Wednesday, February 23rd, Durable Capital Partners Lp purchased 64,018 shares of Clear Secure stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.99 per share, for a total transaction of $1,663,827.82.

On Monday, February 7th, Durable Capital Partners Lp purchased 59,751 shares of Clear Secure stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.56 per share, for a total transaction of $1,527,235.56.

On Friday, February 4th, Durable Capital Partners Lp purchased 57,523 shares of Clear Secure stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.38 per share, for a total transaction of $1,459,933.74.

On Wednesday, February 2nd, Durable Capital Partners Lp bought 185,323 shares of Clear Secure stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $24.51 per share, for a total transaction of $4,542,266.73.

On Monday, January 31st, Durable Capital Partners Lp purchased 14,655 shares of Clear Secure stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.98 per share, for a total transaction of $351,426.90.

On Friday, January 28th, Durable Capital Partners Lp purchased 71,980 shares of Clear Secure stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.97 per share, for a total transaction of $1,509,420.60.

On Wednesday, January 26th, Durable Capital Partners Lp acquired 161,060 shares of Clear Secure stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.82 per share, with a total value of $3,514,329.20.

Shares of NYSE:YOU traded up $0.90 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $27.83. 12,460 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 986,272. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.14. Clear Secure, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.79 and a 52 week high of $65.70.

Clear Secure ( NYSE:YOU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $80.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.12 million. Clear Secure had a negative return on equity of 29.53% and a negative net margin of 19.38%. Clear Secure’s quarterly revenue was up 51.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Clear Secure, Inc. will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in YOU. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Clear Secure by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 574 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Clear Secure by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 65,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,055,000 after acquiring an additional 1,106 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Clear Secure during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Clear Secure during the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Clear Secure by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 28,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $894,000 after acquiring an additional 1,768 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.13% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on YOU. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on Clear Secure from $40.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Clear Secure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Clear Secure from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Clear Secure from $32.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on Clear Secure from $62.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.29.

About Clear Secure

Clear Secure, Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for Alclear Holdings LLC that provides a member-centric secure identity platform using biometric data in the United States. The company's secure identity platform uses biometrics to automate the identity verification process through CLEAR lanes in airports.

