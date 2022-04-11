Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLV) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.09

Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLV – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, April 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.0906 per share by the investment management company on Friday, April 29th. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.15%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 18th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:GLV traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $8.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,635. Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $8.34 and a fifty-two week high of $12.32.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund by 4.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 87,485 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $970,000 after acquiring an additional 3,508 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth $367,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund by 30.1% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,213 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 3,984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth $167,000.

Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Clough Capital Partners L.P. The fund primarily invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

