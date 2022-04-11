Clover Health Investments, Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOV) Receives $6.78 Average Target Price from Analysts

Clover Health Investments, Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOV – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.78.
A number of equities analysts recently commented on CLOV shares. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Clover Health Investments from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group cut Clover Health Investments from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $3.50 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Clover Health Investments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Cowen raised shares of Clover Health Investments from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Clover Health Investments from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th.
In related news, Director Chelsea Clinton purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.53 per share, with a total value of $253,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Lee Shapiro bought 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.10 per share, with a total value of $248,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.
Shares of NASDAQ CLOV opened at $3.14 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of -2.20 and a beta of 1.64. Clover Health Investments has a 1 year low of $1.95 and a 1 year high of $28.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.93 and its 200-day moving average is $4.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.
Clover Health Investments (NASDAQ:CLOV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.18). Clover Health Investments had a negative return on equity of 97.71% and a negative net margin of 39.93%. The business had revenue of $432.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $412.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Clover Health Investments will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Clover Health Investments (Get Rating)
Clover Health Investments, Corp. operates as a medicare advantage insurer in the United States. The company through its Clover Assistant, a software platform that provides preferred provider organization and health maintenance organization health plans for medicare-eligible consumers. It also focuses on non-insurance businesses.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Clover Health Investments (CLOV)
- PayPal Stock is Still Ready for Bargain Hunting
- It’s Personal: 3 Personal Care Stocks to Own in Volatile Markets
- Conagra Stock Has More Room to Grow
- 3 Recession-Proof Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/4 – 4/8
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Clover Health Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clover Health Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.