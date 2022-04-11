CMC Markets plc (LON:CMCX) Insider Acquires £302.40 in Stock

CMC Markets plc (LON:CMCX – Get Rating) insider Euan Marshall acquired 112 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 270 ($3.54) per share, for a total transaction of £302.40 ($396.59).

Shares of LON:CMCX traded up GBX 5.11 ($0.07) during trading on Monday, reaching GBX 277.61 ($3.64). 986,013 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 589,300. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 240.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 248.99. The firm has a market cap of £805.87 million and a P/E ratio of 8.58. CMC Markets plc has a 1-year low of GBX 212.50 ($2.79) and a 1-year high of GBX 545 ($7.15). The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.10.

Several research firms have weighed in on CMCX. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 410 ($5.38) price objective on shares of CMC Markets in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CMC Markets in a research report on Friday.

CMC Markets plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services to retail, professional, stockbroking, and institutional clients in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, New Zealand, Germany, Singapore, and internationally. The company offers its clients with the ability to trade contracts for difference and financial spread betting on a range of underlying shares, including indices, foreign pairs, commodities, cryptocurrencies, shares and ETFs, and treasuries through its trading platform.

