CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $51.00 target price on the insurance provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 4.70% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “CNA Financial is one of the most versatile property and casualty insurers maintaining combined ratio at favorable levels, despite a tough operating environment, that in turn leads to underwriting profitability. Compelling product portfolio, better retention, improving pricing, and new business growth should continue to fuel premium increase. Stable fixed income returns and higher limited partnership returns should continue to support investment results. Strong balance sheet and cash flows enable the insurer to engage in shareholder-friendly moves like dividend hikes. Shares of have CNA Financial underperformed the industry in a year. However, exposure to cat loss poses an inherent risk to the P&C insurance business. Further, escalating expenses due to rising net incurred claims and benefits tend to weigh on the company's margins”

CNA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CNA Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of CNA Financial in a research report on Monday, February 7th.

CNA stock traded up $0.28 during trading on Monday, hitting $48.71. 2,501 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 180,196. CNA Financial has a 52 week low of $41.44 and a 52 week high of $49.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.50.

CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The insurance provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.02. CNA Financial had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 8.81%. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that CNA Financial will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNA. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CNA Financial during the fourth quarter worth $21,381,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CNA Financial during the third quarter worth $18,387,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in CNA Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $12,403,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in CNA Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,944,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in CNA Financial by 30.5% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 318,427 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $13,362,000 after buying an additional 74,372 shares during the last quarter. 98.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CNA Financial Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance products primarily in the United States. It operates through Specialty, Commercial, International, Life & Group, and Corporate & Other segments. The company offers professional liability coverages and risk management services to various professional firms, including architects, real estate agents, and accounting and law firms; directors and officers, employment practices, fiduciary, and fidelity coverages to small and mid-size firms, public and privately held firms, and not-for-profit organizations; professional and general liability, as well as associated standard property and casualty coverages for healthcare industry; surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risks products.

