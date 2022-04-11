Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Coffee stock opened at $3.44 on Monday. Coffee has a 12-month low of $3.33 and a 12-month high of $6.28. The stock has a market cap of $19.64 million, a P/E ratio of 22.93 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.28.
Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $16.71 million during the quarter. Coffee had a net margin of 1.37% and a return on equity of 2.93%.
Coffee Company Profile (Get Rating)
Coffee Holding Co, Inc manufactures, roasts, packages, markets, and distributes roasted and blended coffees in the United States, Australia, Canada, England, and China. The company offers wholesale green coffee products, which include unroasted raw beans of approximately 90 varieties that are sold to large, medium, and small roasters, as well as coffee shop operators.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Coffee (JVA)
