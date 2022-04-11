Cogeco Communications (TSE:CCA) Price Target Increased to C$127.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Cogeco Communications (TSE:CCA – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$126.00 to C$127.00 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target points to a potential upside of 19.80% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$135.00 to C$130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$130.00 to C$120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cogeco Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$130.78.

Cogeco Communications stock traded down C$0.78 during midday trading on Monday, hitting C$106.01. 64,746 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 77,251. Cogeco Communications has a 52-week low of C$95.50 and a 52-week high of C$123.07. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.94 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.56. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$103.56 and its 200-day moving average price is C$103.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 162.67.

Cogeco Communications ( TSE:CCA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 13th. The company reported C$2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$2.02 by C$0.25. The firm had revenue of C$718.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$721.55 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cogeco Communications will post 9.3100007 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cogeco Communications Inc operates as a communications corporation in North America. It operates in two segments, Canadian Broadband Services and American Broadband Services. The company offers Internet, video, and telephony services to residential and business customers through its two-way broadband fiber networks.

