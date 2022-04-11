Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) Receives $77.88 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $77.88.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Cogent Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Cogent Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cogent Communications in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Cogent Communications from $89.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Cogent Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $75.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.

In related news, CRO James Bubeck sold 1,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.94, for a total transaction of $120,844.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP John B. Chang sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.96, for a total transaction of $37,776.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,170 shares of company stock worth $201,846 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCOI. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Cogent Communications by 46.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 171,957 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,223,000 after buying an additional 54,446 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 86.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 571 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 18,297 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,296,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 37,245 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,638,000 after buying an additional 4,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 25,048 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,774,000 after buying an additional 2,260 shares during the last quarter. 86.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:CCOI traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $68.61. The stock had a trading volume of 2,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 289,166. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.76. Cogent Communications has a 1-year low of $57.23 and a 1-year high of $80.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.56 and a beta of 0.23.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The technology company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $147.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.14 million. Cogent Communications had a net margin of 8.17% and a negative return on equity of 12.02%. The business’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cogent Communications will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th were paid a $0.855 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 8th. This is a positive change from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. This represents a $3.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.98%. Cogent Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 332.04%.

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services in North America, Europe, Asia, South America, Australia, and Africa. The company offers on-net Internet access and private network services to law firms, financial services firms, and advertising and marketing firms, as well as heath care providers, educational institutions and other professional services businesses, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, Web hosting companies, media service providers, mobile phone operators, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers.

