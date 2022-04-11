Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.14 (NYSE:LDP)

Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LDP – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 29th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.135 per share on Friday, April 29th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 12th.

LDP opened at $22.45 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.66. Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund has a twelve month low of $21.26 and a twelve month high of $27.75.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $783,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 70,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,856,000 after buying an additional 2,921 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 40,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,111,000 after acquiring an additional 5,565 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $599,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,144,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,344,000 after buying an additional 46,285 shares in the last quarter.

Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund uses derivatives like interest rate swaps to make its investments.

