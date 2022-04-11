Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) PT Lowered to $240.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) had its target price lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group from $250.00 to $240.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on COIN. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $342.00 to $275.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $345.00 to $296.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $444.00 to $377.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Coinbase Global from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $300.00 to $275.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Coinbase Global presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $329.73.

Get Coinbase Global alerts:

NASDAQ:COIN opened at $160.94 on Friday. Coinbase Global has a 12-month low of $150.12 and a 12-month high of $429.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.32 billion and a PE ratio of 11.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $184.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $240.18.

Coinbase Global ( NASDAQ:COIN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $3.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $1.38. Coinbase Global had a net margin of 46.23% and a return on equity of 77.65%. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 325.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Coinbase Global will post 4.96 EPS for the current year.

In other Coinbase Global news, insider Paul Grewal sold 1,207 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.87, for a total value of $209,861.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in COIN. IDG Technology Venture Investment IV LLC bought a new position in Coinbase Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $431,538,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Coinbase Global during the fourth quarter worth $337,747,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 38.9% during the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,758,975 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $1,125,294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333,733 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 173.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,868,164 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $424,970,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 261.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,563,152 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $394,494,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131,275 shares in the last quarter. 26.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coinbase Global Company Profile (Get Rating)

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for retailers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable ecosystem partners to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Coinbase Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coinbase Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.