Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $235.14 Million

Equities analysts expect that Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCOGet Rating) will post $235.14 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Columbus McKinnon’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $235.41 million and the lowest is $235.00 million. Columbus McKinnon reported sales of $186.24 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Columbus McKinnon will report full year sales of $888.26 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $888.00 million to $888.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $980.16 million, with estimates ranging from $977.91 million to $984.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Columbus McKinnon.

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCOGet Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.06. Columbus McKinnon had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 3.27%. The firm had revenue of $216.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. Columbus McKinnon’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Columbus McKinnon from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Columbus McKinnon in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Columbus McKinnon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.00.

NASDAQ:CMCO traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $37.38. The stock had a trading volume of 3,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,357. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.51. Columbus McKinnon has a twelve month low of $37.63 and a twelve month high of $55.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.02, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.12.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 6th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This is an increase from Columbus McKinnon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 5th. Columbus McKinnon’s payout ratio is currently 24.24%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in Columbus McKinnon during the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Columbus McKinnon by 184.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,670 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Columbus McKinnon by 95.7% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,707 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,813 shares during the period. PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new stake in Columbus McKinnon in the third quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Columbus McKinnon in the third quarter worth about $217,000.

Columbus McKinnon Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets intelligent motion solutions to ergonomically move, lift, position, and secure materials worldwide. The company offers electric, air-powered, lever, and hand hoists; hoist trolleys, explosion-protected hoists, custom engineered hoists, and winches; crane systems, such as crane components, crane kits, enclosed track rail systems, mobile and workstation cranes, jib cranes, lift assists, and fall protection systems; rigging equipment comprising below-the-hook lifting devices, shackles, chains and chains accessories, forestry and hand tools, lifting slings, lashing systems, clamps, and tie-downs and load binders; rotary unions and swivel joints; and mechanical and electromechanical actuators.

