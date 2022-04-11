Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Acquires 1,238 Shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,238 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $4,402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown during the 1st quarter valued at $8,149,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 4.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,200,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,798,000 after buying an additional 50,599 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 2.3% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 238,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,437,000 after acquiring an additional 5,349 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Brown & Brown by 3.5% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 272,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,116,000 after acquiring an additional 9,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Brown & Brown during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,066,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Brown & Brown alerts:

NYSE:BRO opened at $72.96 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $68.06 and a 200 day moving average of $65.73. The company has a market capitalization of $20.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.25 and a beta of 0.74. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.18 and a 1-year high of $74.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Brown & Brown ( NYSE:BRO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $738.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $725.36 million. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 15.43% and a net margin of 19.24%. Brown & Brown’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th were paid a $0.1025 dividend. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.81%.

In other Brown & Brown news, Director H Palmer Proctor, Jr. purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $61.53 per share, with a total value of $123,060.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 17.02% of the company’s stock.

BRO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Brown & Brown in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Brown & Brown from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Brown & Brown from $72.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Brown & Brown from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.11.

Brown & Brown Profile (Get Rating)

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Bermuda, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and the Cayman Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment offers property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Brown & Brown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brown & Brown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.