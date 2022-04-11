Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Acquires 1,869 Shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) by 31.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,816 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,869 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $4,652,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ZBRA. Putnam Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 232.0% in the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 45,051 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $23,220,000 after purchasing an additional 31,482 shares during the period. Natixis bought a new position in Zebra Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,464,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Zebra Technologies by 51.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,406 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,301,000 after buying an additional 2,169 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Zebra Technologies by 31.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 426,962 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $220,065,000 after buying an additional 101,127 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA increased its position in Zebra Technologies by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 49,136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,326,000 after buying an additional 10,354 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Zebra Technologies alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ZBRA opened at $415.63 on Monday. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $375.63 and a 1-year high of $615.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.06 billion, a PE ratio of 26.76 and a beta of 1.62. The business’s 50 day moving average is $428.89 and its 200-day moving average is $511.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Zebra Technologies ( NASDAQ:ZBRA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $4.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.93 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 34.15% and a net margin of 14.88%. Zebra Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.15 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 18.37 EPS for the current year.

ZBRA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $464.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Zebra Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Zebra Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $530.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $535.00 price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $540.57.

Zebra Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers, which produce images which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; RFID printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for our printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZBRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Zebra Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zebra Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.