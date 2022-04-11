Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Grows Stake in NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 111,165 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in NBT Bancorp were worth $4,282,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NBT Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $401,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in shares of NBT Bancorp by 175.7% during the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 13,563 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 8,643 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of NBT Bancorp by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 122,849 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,438,000 after buying an additional 2,324 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NBT Bancorp by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 105,537 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,812,000 after buying an additional 16,822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its stake in shares of NBT Bancorp by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 27,599 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $997,000 after buying an additional 3,738 shares in the last quarter. 54.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Martin A. Dietrich sold 9,935 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $417,270.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 3.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NBTB stock opened at $35.52 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. NBT Bancorp Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.66 and a 52-week high of $42.33. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 10.01 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s fifty day moving average is $37.95 and its 200 day moving average is $37.94.

NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $126.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.21 million. NBT Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 31.12%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NBT Bancorp Inc. will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. NBT Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.55%.

NBTB has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on NBT Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NBT Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 29th.

NBT Bancorp Inc, a financial holding company, provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services. Its deposit products include demand deposit, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, agricultural, and commercial construction loans; indirect and direct consumer, home equity, mortgages, business banking loans, and commercial loans; and residential real estate loans.

