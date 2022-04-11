Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $4.46 Million Stock Holdings in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 163,531 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,280 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF were worth $4,462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory grew its position in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 64.5% in the 3rd quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 1,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 63.8% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signature Securities Group Corporation purchased a new position in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $110,000.

Get iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

SUSC opened at $24.48 on Monday. iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $24.41 and a 1 year high of $28.17. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.42.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 4th were paid a $0.047 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 1st. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SUSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.