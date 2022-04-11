Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $4.79 Million Stake in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 103,250 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,577 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $4,785,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 69.3% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 162.6% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 69.5% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 80.5% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 731 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.94% of the company’s stock.

TAP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. TheStreet raised shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.89.

Molson Coors Beverage stock opened at $51.56 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $50.96 and a 200-day moving average of $48.26. Molson Coors Beverage has a 1 year low of $42.46 and a 1 year high of $61.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $11.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.93.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.55 billion. Molson Coors Beverage had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 6.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Molson Coors Beverage will post 4.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 4th. This is an increase from Molson Coors Beverage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Molson Coors Beverage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.83%.

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific. It offers flavored malt beverages, craft, and ready to drink beverages. The company was formerly known as Molson Coors Brewing Company and changed its name to Molson Coors Beverage Company in January 2020.

