Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Trims Stock Holdings in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC reduced its stake in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,506 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,138 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $4,851,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ABC. Gemmer Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in AmerisourceBergen in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 46.5% in the fourth quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new stake in AmerisourceBergen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in AmerisourceBergen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in AmerisourceBergen in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.47% of the company’s stock.

AmerisourceBergen stock opened at $165.44 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $34.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $147.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $133.03. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 12-month low of $111.34 and a 12-month high of $166.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.67.

AmerisourceBergen ( NYSE:ABC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.59 by ($0.01). AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 543.21% and a net margin of 0.73%. The company had revenue of $59.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.18 earnings per share. AmerisourceBergen’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 10.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.87%.

Several brokerages have commented on ABC. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $175.00 to $179.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Scotiabank cut shares of AmerisourceBergen from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Argus raised their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $141.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $152.86.

In other AmerisourceBergen news, EVP Elizabeth S. Campbell sold 14,034 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.89, for a total value of $1,935,148.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 24,264 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.07, for a total transaction of $3,301,602.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 180,710 shares of company stock worth $25,774,825 over the last quarter. 28.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AmerisourceBergen Corp. engages in the provision of pharmaceutical products and business solutions that improve access to care. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Distribution Services and Other segments. The Pharmaceutical Distribution Services segment distributes an offering of brand-name, specialty brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, and long-term care and alternate site pharmacies.

