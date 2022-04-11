Comparing EVgo (NYSE:EVGO) and Newegg Commerce (NASDAQ:NEGG)

EVgo (NYSE:EVGO – Get Rating) and Newegg Commerce (NASDAQ:NEGG – Get Rating) are both mid-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, valuation, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares EVgo and Newegg Commerce’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EVgo $22.21 million 148.65 -$5.91 million N/A N/A Newegg Commerce $360,000.00 8,018.42 -$3.24 million N/A N/A

Newegg Commerce has lower revenue, but higher earnings than EVgo.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for EVgo and Newegg Commerce, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score EVgo 1 5 3 0 2.22 Newegg Commerce 0 0 0 0 N/A

EVgo presently has a consensus price target of $15.83, suggesting a potential upside of 26.87%. Given EVgo’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe EVgo is more favorable than Newegg Commerce.

Risk & Volatility

EVgo has a beta of -1.37, meaning that its stock price is 237% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Newegg Commerce has a beta of 0.04, meaning that its stock price is 96% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares EVgo and Newegg Commerce’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EVgo N/A N/A -15.33% Newegg Commerce N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

9.1% of EVgo shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.3% of Newegg Commerce shares are held by institutional investors. 22.9% of Newegg Commerce shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Newegg Commerce beats EVgo on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

EVgo Company Profile (Get Rating)

EVgo Inc. operates a fast charging network for electric vehicles in the United States. It owns and operates approximately 800 fast charging locations in 65 metropolitan areas across 34 states. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

Newegg Commerce Company Profile (Get Rating)

Newegg Commerce, Inc. operates as a tech-focused e-commerce company in North America, Asia, the Middle East, and internationally. The company offers computer systems, components, electronics, gaming products, networking and smart home products, office solutions, software and services, automotive and industrial products, home and tool products, health and sport products, apparel and accessories, home furnishings, and personal goods. It also provides a portfolio of technology, marketing, logistics, and other partner services. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in City of Industry, California. Newegg Commerce, Inc. is a subsidiary of Hangzhou Lianluo Interactive Information Technology Co.,Ltd.

