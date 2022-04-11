Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) Price Target Raised to $295.00

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Credit Suisse Group from $278.00 to $295.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

STZ has been the subject of several other research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Constellation Brands in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Constellation Brands from $278.00 to $276.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Constellation Brands from $299.00 to $294.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Constellation Brands from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $240.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Constellation Brands from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $271.42.

Shares of STZ stock opened at $244.46 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $225.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $229.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $46.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,358.11, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.20. Constellation Brands has a twelve month low of $207.35 and a twelve month high of $258.00.

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 7th. The company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.27. Constellation Brands had a negative net margin of 0.42% and a positive return on equity of 16.43%. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Constellation Brands will post 11.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 5th will be given a $0.80 dividend. This is an increase from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 4th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1,688.89%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 38,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,942,000 after acquiring an additional 2,651 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in Constellation Brands by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 28,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,672,000 after acquiring an additional 2,690 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Constellation Brands by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 102,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,674,000 after acquiring an additional 2,327 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank grew its holdings in Constellation Brands by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 6,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,414,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280 shares during the period. Finally, Telemus Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 26,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,020,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.82% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

