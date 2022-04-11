Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS) Lowered to “Strong Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion, S.A.B. de C.V. provides aircraft transportation services. The company offers general cargo shipments, priority shipments of live animals, fresh food and flowers, medicines and perishable foods, express shipments and transportation of human remains after the loss of a loved one. Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion, S.A.B. de C.V. is based in Santa Fe, Mexico. “

Get Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on VLRS. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $27.41.

Shares of VLRS opened at $17.48 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 2.60. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.04. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación has a 12-month low of $13.47 and a 12-month high of $23.58.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The transportation company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $678.00 million for the quarter. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 103.84%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VLRS. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 189.2% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,178,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $47,502,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425,000 shares during the last quarter. QP Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in the 3rd quarter valued at about $308,000. U S Global Investors Inc. acquired a new position in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in the 3rd quarter valued at about $19,045,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 35.0% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 21,553 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 5,592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 107.4% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,761 shares during the last quarter. 53.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación Company Profile (Get Rating)

Controladora Vuela CompaÃ±Ã­a de AviaciÃ³n, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, Concesionaria Vuela CompaÃ±Ã­a de AviaciÃ³n, SAP.I. de C.V., provides air transportation services for passengers, cargo, and mail in Mexico and internationally. The company operates approximately 410 daily flights on routes connecting 43 cities in Mexico, 22 cities in the United States, and 3 cities in Central America.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (VLRS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.