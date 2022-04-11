Copperleaf Technologies (OTC:CPLFF) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial initiated coverage on shares of Copperleaf Technologies (OTC:CPLFF – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the stock.
CPLFF opened at $13.00 on Thursday. Copperleaf Technologies has a 12 month low of $12.44 and a 12 month high of $19.70.
Copperleaf Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Copperleaf Technologies (CPLFF)
- Conagra Stock Has More Room to Grow
- 3 Recession-Proof Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/4 – 4/8
- 3 Best Life Sciences Stocks to Buy Now
- The Institutional Insiders Are Buying WD-40 Company
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Copperleaf Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copperleaf Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.