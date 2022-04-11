Copperleaf Technologies (OTC:CPLFF) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial initiated coverage on shares of Copperleaf Technologies (OTC:CPLFF – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the stock.

CPLFF opened at $13.00 on Thursday. Copperleaf Technologies has a 12 month low of $12.44 and a 12 month high of $19.70.

CopperLeaf Technologies Inc provides decision analytics software solutions to companies managing critical infrastructure worldwide. Its software leverages operational and financial data to help clients manage their assets and optimize their investment decisions to realize the business value. The company's software performs predictive analytics, risk modeling and analysis, financial and performance modeling, investment portfolio optimization, budgeting, plan approvals, performance management, and scenario analysis.

