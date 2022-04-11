Corus Entertainment (OTCMKTS:CJREF) PT Lowered to C$7.50 at TD Securities

Corus Entertainment (OTCMKTS:CJREF – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by research analysts at TD Securities from C$10.00 to C$7.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on CJREF. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on Corus Entertainment from C$8.00 to C$6.50 in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. CIBC increased their price target on Corus Entertainment from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Corus Entertainment from C$8.50 to C$7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Corus Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.69.

OTCMKTS CJREF traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $3.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,600. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Corus Entertainment has a 1 year low of $3.38 and a 1 year high of $5.37. The company has a market capitalization of $750.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.34 and a beta of 1.50.

Corus Entertainment ( OTCMKTS:CJREF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 12th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. Corus Entertainment had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 9.63%. The business had revenue of $369.28 million for the quarter.

Corus Entertainment Inc, a media and content company, operates specialty and conventional television networks, and radio stations in Canada and internationally. It operates in two segments, Television and Radio. The Television segment operates 33 specialty television networks and 15 conventional television stations.

