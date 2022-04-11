Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR.B) Price Target Cut to C$6.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR.B – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from C$6.75 to C$6.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price target indicates a potential upside of 32.16% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. National Bankshares reduced their price target on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$8.00 to C$6.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$10.00 to C$8.70 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$8.50 to C$7.00 in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$7.50 to C$8.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$7.47.

Corus Entertainment stock traded down C$0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$4.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 793,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,026,482. Corus Entertainment has a 12-month low of C$4.34 and a 12-month high of C$6.54. The company has a market capitalization of C$945.99 million and a P/E ratio of 5.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.80, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$5.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$5.15.

Corus Entertainment Inc, a media and content company, operates specialty and conventional television networks, and radio stations in Canada and internationally. It operates through two segments, Television and Radio. The Television segment operates 44 specialty television networks and 15 conventional television stations.

