Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Sold by Valmark Advisers Inc.

Valmark Advisers Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,157 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 27 shares during the quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $657,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Magnus Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.3% during the third quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 631 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 102 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Cordasco Financial Network increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 23.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 104 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Forte Capital LLC ADV increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 3,598 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,617,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Finally, Midwest Professional Planners LTD. increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 2,549 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,146,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.74% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Timothy L. Rose sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $566.29, for a total transaction of $2,265,160.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $554.67, for a total value of $138,667.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,566 shares of company stock valued at $7,051,086 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on COST shares. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $570.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Friday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $491.00 to $527.00 in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $560.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $620.00 to $645.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $555.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $567.93.

Shares of COST opened at $600.04 on Monday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52-week low of $359.60 and a 52-week high of $612.27. The company has a market capitalization of $265.95 billion, a PE ratio of 48.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $538.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $519.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $51.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.51 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 30.10% and a net margin of 2.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.14 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 13.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 25.46%.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

