Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 4,302 shares of the software giant’s stock, valued at approximately $1,447,000. Microsoft makes up about 1.1% of Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MSFT. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Microsoft by 1,106.1% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,520,216 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,247,779,000 after purchasing an additional 12,665,264 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Microsoft by 97.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 21,921,340 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $6,277,833,000 after purchasing an additional 10,842,148 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth about $2,952,329,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Microsoft by 25,253.5% in the 3rd quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,462,051 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $7,924,000 after purchasing an additional 7,432,619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Microsoft by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 46,493,373 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $13,107,412,000 after purchasing an additional 3,258,613 shares in the last quarter. 69.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $400.00 price target on Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Summit Insights reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $400.00 price target on Microsoft in a research note on Monday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $320.00 price target on Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Microsoft from $376.00 to $386.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Microsoft presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $355.99.

In other news, Director Emma N. Walmsley acquired 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $311.53 per share, for a total transaction of $498,448.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 27,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.64, for a total transaction of $8,487,270.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MSFT stock opened at $296.97 on Monday. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $238.07 and a 1 year high of $349.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $297.99 and a 200 day moving average of $311.33. The company has a market cap of $2.23 trillion, a P/E ratio of 31.63, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.21.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. Microsoft had a net margin of 38.50% and a return on equity of 45.73%. The business had revenue of $51.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 9.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.41%.

About Microsoft (Get Rating)

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of devices and platforms, including Office Commercial, Office Consumer, LinkedIn, and Dynamics business solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.