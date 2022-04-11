Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.150-$0.190 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.740. The company issued revenue guidance of $836 million-$840 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $877.51 million.Coupa Software also updated its Q1 2023 guidance to $0.030-$0.060 EPS.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays cut their price objective on Coupa Software from $186.00 to $158.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley reissued a buy rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Coupa Software in a research report on Friday. Mizuho lowered their target price on Coupa Software from $130.00 to $75.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Coupa Software from $251.00 to $83.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Coupa Software from $155.00 to $65.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $150.19.

COUP opened at $104.04 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $7.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.24 and a beta of 1.41. Coupa Software has a 52 week low of $64.79 and a 52 week high of $283.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is $111.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $163.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

Coupa Software ( NASDAQ:COUP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The technology company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $193.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.18 million. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 14.13% and a negative net margin of 52.26%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.82) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Coupa Software will post -2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Mark Riggs sold 1,013 shares of Coupa Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.87, for a total value of $106,233.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Todd R. Ford sold 2,961 shares of Coupa Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.75, for a total value of $292,398.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 16,881 shares of company stock worth $1,678,293. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Coupa Software by 251.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 615 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Coupa Software in the fourth quarter valued at $75,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Coupa Software by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 3,717 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $587,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Coupa Software by 51.5% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,546 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $560,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of Coupa Software by 55.8% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,854 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $611,000 after acquiring an additional 1,381 shares in the last quarter.

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform that connects its customers with suppliers worldwide. The company provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, optimize supply chains, and manage liquidity, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability.

