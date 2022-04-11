Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) Releases Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.030-$0.060 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.050. The company issued revenue guidance of $189 million-$191 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $196.14 million.Coupa Software also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $0.150-$0.190 EPS.

COUP opened at $104.04 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The company has a market cap of $7.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.24 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $163.11. Coupa Software has a fifty-two week low of $64.79 and a fifty-two week high of $283.38.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $193.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.18 million. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 52.26% and a negative return on equity of 14.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.82) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Coupa Software will post -2.43 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on COUP shares. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Coupa Software from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and increased their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $130.00 to $75.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $155.00 to $65.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $195.00 to $75.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $82.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $150.19.

In other news, EVP Robert Glenn sold 566 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.59, for a total value of $58,631.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michelle Brennan bought 375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $78.65 per share, for a total transaction of $29,493.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,881 shares of company stock worth $1,678,293 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COUP. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Coupa Software in the 4th quarter valued at $75,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Coupa Software by 251.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 615 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new stake in Coupa Software in the 4th quarter valued at $266,000. JustInvest LLC acquired a new stake in Coupa Software in the 4th quarter valued at $286,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in Coupa Software by 51.5% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,546 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares during the period.

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform that connects its customers with suppliers worldwide. The company provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, optimize supply chains, and manage liquidity, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability.

