Crédit Agricole (OTCMKTS:CRARY) Price Target Cut to €12.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Crédit Agricole (OTCMKTS:CRARY – Get Rating) had its price target cut by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €12.50 ($13.74) to €12.00 ($13.19) in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

CRARY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. HSBC cut shares of Crédit Agricole from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Crédit Agricole from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Crédit Agricole from €16.00 ($17.58) to €17.00 ($18.68) in a research report on Friday, January 21st. UBS Group cut their price target on Crédit Agricole from €14.70 ($16.15) to €13.40 ($14.73) in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Crédit Agricole from €15.00 ($16.48) to €12.00 ($13.19) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.01.

Shares of CRARY stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $5.31. The company had a trading volume of 187,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 182,684. Crédit Agricole has a 12 month low of $5.10 and a 12 month high of $8.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.44 and its 200 day moving average is $6.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 1.85.

Crédit Agricole ( OTCMKTS:CRARY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $6.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.26 billion. Crédit Agricole had a return on equity of 7.03% and a net margin of 25.81%. On average, research analysts expect that Crédit Agricole will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Crédit Agricole Company Profile

CrÃ©dit Agricole SA provides retail, corporate, insurance, and investment banking products and services worldwide. It operates through Asset Gathering; Large Customers; Specialised Financial Services; French Retail Banking – LCL; and International Retail Banking. The company offers banking products and services, including savings and current accounts and deposits, finance, payments, and flow management services; consumer finance products; and banking and specialized financial services.

