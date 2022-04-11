Credit Suisse Group Boosts Keyera (TSE:KEY) Price Target to C$40.50

Keyera (TSE:KEY – Get Rating) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group to C$40.50 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 20.29% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. CIBC raised their price objective on Keyera from C$35.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Keyera from C$34.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$31.00 price target on Keyera and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Keyera from C$31.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price target on Keyera from C$36.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$35.06.

Shares of TSE:KEY traded up C$0.48 on Monday, reaching C$33.67. The company had a trading volume of 467,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,116,945. Keyera has a 52-week low of C$25.41 and a 52-week high of C$35.75. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$30.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$30.06. The firm has a market capitalization of C$7.44 billion and a PE ratio of 22.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 139.14.

Keyera ( TSE:KEY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported C$0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.52 by C$0.24. The company had revenue of C$1.74 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Keyera will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Keyera Corp. engages in the energy infrastructure business in Canada. The company operates through Gathering and Processing, Liquids Infrastructure, and Marketing segments. The Gathering and Processing segment owns and operates raw gas gathering pipelines and processing plants, which collect and process raw natural gas, remove waste products, and separate the economic components primarily natural gas liquids; and provides condensate handling services.

