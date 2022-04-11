Credit Suisse Group Increases Man Group (OTCMKTS:MNGPF) Price Target to GBX 270

Man Group (OTCMKTS:MNGPF – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by analysts at Credit Suisse Group from GBX 240 ($3.15) to GBX 270 ($3.54) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Man Group from GBX 277 ($3.63) to GBX 301 ($3.95) in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Man Group from GBX 260 ($3.41) to GBX 285 ($3.74) in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Man Group from GBX 280 ($3.67) to GBX 295 ($3.87) in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $287.75.

Get Man Group alerts:

Man Group stock remained flat at $$3.18 during mid-day trading on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.55 and a 200-day moving average of $2.82. Man Group has a fifty-two week low of $2.20 and a fifty-two week high of $3.23.

Man Group plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides long-only and alternative investment management services worldwide. It offers a range of liquid investment products and solutions, which include quantitative, multi-manager and discretionary investment styles, and span across various asset classes, like equity, real estate, currency, credit, volatility, and commodities.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Man Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Man Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.