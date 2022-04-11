Credit Suisse Group Trims Ferrexpo (OTCMKTS:FEEXF) Target Price to GBX 290

Ferrexpo (OTCMKTS:FEEXF – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Credit Suisse Group from GBX 350 ($4.59) to GBX 290 ($3.80) in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Peel Hunt lowered Ferrexpo from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $270.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $280.00.

Get Ferrexpo alerts:

Shares of Ferrexpo stock opened at $2.53 on Thursday. Ferrexpo has a fifty-two week low of $1.43 and a fifty-two week high of $7.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.53.

Ferrexpo plc mines for, develops, processes, produces, markets, exports, and sells iron ore pellets to the metallurgical industry. It operates two mines and a processing plant near Kremenchug in Ukraine; a port in Odessa; a fleet of vessels operating on the Rhine and Danube waterways; and an ocean-going vessel, which provides top-off services.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Ferrexpo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferrexpo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.