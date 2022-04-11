Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO) & Rockley Photonics (NYSE:RKLY) Head-To-Head Comparison

Rockley Photonics (NYSE:RKLY – Get Rating) and Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Rockley Photonics and Credo Technology Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rockley Photonics $8.21 million 70.10 -$168.01 million ($0.66) -6.77 Credo Technology Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Credo Technology Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Rockley Photonics.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Rockley Photonics and Credo Technology Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rockley Photonics 0 1 4 0 2.80 Credo Technology Group 0 0 8 0 3.00

Rockley Photonics presently has a consensus price target of $12.60, suggesting a potential upside of 181.88%. Credo Technology Group has a consensus price target of $21.00, suggesting a potential upside of 56.25%. Given Rockley Photonics’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Rockley Photonics is more favorable than Credo Technology Group.

Profitability

This table compares Rockley Photonics and Credo Technology Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rockley Photonics N/A -280.16% -45.47% Credo Technology Group N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

8.1% of Rockley Photonics shares are held by institutional investors. 24.4% of Rockley Photonics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Rockley Photonics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Rockley Photonics Ltd. is a supplier of integrated silicon photonic chips and modules across multiple markets. Rockley Photonics Ltd., formerly known as SC Health Corp., is based in PASADENA, Calif.

Credo Technology Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity solutions for optical and electrical Ethernet applications in the United States, Mexico, Malaysia, Hong Kong, and internationally. Its products include integrated circuits, active electrical cables, and SerDes chiplets that are based on its serializer/deserializer and digital signal processor technologies. The company intellectual property solutions consist of SerDes IP licensing. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

