CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) Expected to Post Earnings of -$1.91 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Rating) will report ($1.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for CRISPR Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($2.18) and the highest estimate coming in at ($1.65). CRISPR Therapeutics reported earnings of ($1.51) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 26.5%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that CRISPR Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($7.69) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($9.76) to ($3.03). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($7.21) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($11.45) to ($3.21). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for CRISPR Therapeutics.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported ($1.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.74) by ($0.10). CRISPR Therapeutics had a return on equity of 16.21% and a net margin of 41.28%. The firm had revenue of $12.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 million.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CRSP. Brookline Capital Management reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $143.00 target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $117.00 to $95.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Brookline Capital Acquisition started coverage on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Monday, February 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $143.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $132.14.

NASDAQ CRSP opened at $61.62 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a PE ratio of 13.94 and a beta of 2.02. CRISPR Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $50.54 and a 1-year high of $169.76. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.23.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Impact Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 180.0% during the fourth quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 6,250.0% during the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 160.6% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. 55.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CRISPR Therapeutics AG, a gene-editing company, focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious human diseases. The company develops its products using Clustered Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats (CRISPR)/CRISPR-associated protein 9 (Cas9), a gene-editing technology that allows for precise directed changes to genomic DNA.

