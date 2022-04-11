Critical Comparison: Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) versus B2Gold (NYSE:BTG)

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS – Get Rating) and B2Gold (NYSE:BTG – Get Rating) are both mid-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations and risk.

Dividends

Pan American Silver pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. B2Gold pays an annual dividend of $0.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.4%. Pan American Silver pays out 104.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. B2Gold pays out 40.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Pan American Silver has increased its dividend for 3 consecutive years. B2Gold is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

This table compares Pan American Silver and B2Gold’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pan American Silver 5.98% 6.16% 4.68% B2Gold 23.84% 13.69% 11.27%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Pan American Silver and B2Gold, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pan American Silver 0 1 5 0 2.83 B2Gold 0 0 1 0 3.00

Pan American Silver currently has a consensus target price of $40.60, indicating a potential upside of 42.01%. B2Gold has a consensus target price of $9.25, indicating a potential upside of 98.92%. Given B2Gold’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe B2Gold is more favorable than Pan American Silver.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

44.7% of Pan American Silver shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 61.6% of B2Gold shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.9% of Pan American Silver shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Pan American Silver has a beta of 1.27, suggesting that its stock price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, B2Gold has a beta of 0.98, suggesting that its stock price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Pan American Silver and B2Gold’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pan American Silver $1.63 billion 3.69 $97.43 million $0.46 62.15 B2Gold $1.76 billion 2.79 $420.07 million $0.40 11.63

B2Gold has higher revenue and earnings than Pan American Silver. B2Gold is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Pan American Silver, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

B2Gold beats Pan American Silver on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Pan American Silver Company Profile (Get Rating)

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties. It owns and operates silver mines located in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, and Bolivia. The firm operates through the following segments: Silver, Gold, and Other. The company was founded by Ross J. Beaty and John J. Wright in April 1994 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

B2Gold Company Profile (Get Rating)

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 25% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp. In addition, it has a portfolio of other evaluation and exploration assets in Mali, Uzbekistan, and Finland. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

