Critical Survey: Montrose Environmental Group (NYSE:MEG) versus FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN)

Montrose Environmental Group (NYSE:MEG – Get Rating) and FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Montrose Environmental Group and FTI Consulting’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Montrose Environmental Group -4.64% 4.25% 1.10% FTI Consulting 8.46% 15.84% 8.08%

This table compares Montrose Environmental Group and FTI Consulting’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Montrose Environmental Group $546.41 million 2.72 -$25.33 million ($1.59) -31.45 FTI Consulting $2.78 billion 1.99 $234.97 million $6.64 24.19

FTI Consulting has higher revenue and earnings than Montrose Environmental Group. Montrose Environmental Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than FTI Consulting, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Montrose Environmental Group has a beta of 1.16, indicating that its stock price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, FTI Consulting has a beta of 0.45, indicating that its stock price is 55% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

93.2% of Montrose Environmental Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 98.6% of FTI Consulting shares are owned by institutional investors. 16.9% of Montrose Environmental Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.3% of FTI Consulting shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Montrose Environmental Group and FTI Consulting, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Montrose Environmental Group 0 4 2 0 2.33 FTI Consulting 0 0 1 0 3.00

Montrose Environmental Group presently has a consensus price target of $49.07, suggesting a potential downside of 1.86%. FTI Consulting has a consensus price target of $190.00, suggesting a potential upside of 18.31%. Given FTI Consulting’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe FTI Consulting is more favorable than Montrose Environmental Group.

Summary

FTI Consulting beats Montrose Environmental Group on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Montrose Environmental Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. operates as an environmental services company in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Assessment, Permitting and Response; Measurement and Analysis; and Remediation and Reuse. The Assessment, Permitting and Response segment provides scientific advisory and consulting services to support environmental assessments, environmental emergency response and recovery, toxicology consulting and environmental audits and permits for current operations, facility upgrades, new projects, decommissioning projects, and development projects. Its technical advisory and consulting services include regulatory compliance support and planning, environmental, and ecosystem and toxicological assessments and support during responses to environmental disruptions. The Measurement and Analysis segment tests and analyzes air, water, and soil to determine concentrations of contaminants, as well as the toxicological impact of contaminants on flora, fauna, and human health. Its services include source and ambient air testing and monitoring, leak detection, and advanced analytical laboratory services, such as air, storm water, wastewater, and drinking water analysis. The Remediation and Reuse segment provides engineering, design, implementation, and operations and maintenance services primarily to treat contaminated water, remove contaminants from soil, or create biogas from waste. It serves technology, media, chemical, energy, power and utility, industrial and manufacturing, financial, and engineering industries, as well as local, state, provincial, and federal government entities. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in North Little Rock, Arkansas.

FTI Consulting Company Profile (Get Rating)

FTI Consulting, Inc. engages in the provision of financial, legal, operational, political and regulatory, reputational and transactional advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Finance and Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications. The Corporate Finance and Restructuring segment focuses on the strategic, operational, financial, and capital needs of clients. The Forensic and Litigation Consulting segment offers law firms, companies, government clients, and other interested parties with multidisciplinary, independent dispute advisory, investigations, data analytics, forensic accounting, business intelligence, risk mitigation services and interim management services for health solutions practice clients. The Economic Consulting segment consists of the analysis of complex economic issues for use in legal, regulatory and international arbitration proceedings, strategic decision making, and public policy debates for law firms, companies, government entities and other interested parties. The Technology segment includes a portfolio of information governance, e-discovery and data analytic

