Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CROMF) Receives $19.71 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CROMF – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.66.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CROMF shares. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$19.25 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. TD Securities upgraded Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th.

Shares of OTCMKTS CROMF remained flat at $$14.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $12.85 and a twelve month high of $15.05. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.17.

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust ("Crombie") is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under, and governed by, the laws of the Province of Ontario. Crombie is one of the country's leading national retail property landlords with a strategy to own, operate and develop a portfolio of high-quality grocery- and pharmacy-anchored shopping centres, freestanding stores and mixed-use developments primarily in Canada's top urban and suburban markets.

