CrossFirst Bankshares (CFB) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, April 18th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.30 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $48.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.15 million. CrossFirst Bankshares had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 33.56%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect CrossFirst Bankshares to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
NASDAQ CFB opened at $14.40 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $719.12 million, a P/E ratio of 10.75 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. CrossFirst Bankshares has a fifty-two week low of $11.81 and a fifty-two week high of $16.50.
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CFB shares. Raymond James boosted their price objective on CrossFirst Bankshares from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CrossFirst Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th.
About CrossFirst Bankshares (Get Rating)
CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CrossFirst Bank that provides various banking and financial services to businesses, business owners, professionals, and its personal networks. The company offers commercial real estate, construction and development, 1-4 family real estate, commercial, energy, and consumer loans.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on CrossFirst Bankshares (CFB)
- 3 Recession-Proof Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/4 – 4/8
- 3 Best Life Sciences Stocks to Buy Now
- The Institutional Insiders Are Buying WD-40 Company
- What’s Behind The Latest Surge In GameStop (NYSE: GME)?
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for CrossFirst Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrossFirst Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.