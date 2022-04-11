CrossFirst Bankshares (CFB) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, April 18th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.30 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $48.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.15 million. CrossFirst Bankshares had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 33.56%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect CrossFirst Bankshares to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get CrossFirst Bankshares alerts:

NASDAQ CFB opened at $14.40 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $719.12 million, a P/E ratio of 10.75 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. CrossFirst Bankshares has a fifty-two week low of $11.81 and a fifty-two week high of $16.50.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,197,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,910,000 after buying an additional 46,353 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares by 283.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 46,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $718,000 after buying an additional 34,000 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 43,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,000 after buying an additional 1,048 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 34,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after buying an additional 891 shares during the period. Finally, Zacks Investment Management purchased a new stake in CrossFirst Bankshares during the 4th quarter worth about $378,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CFB shares. Raymond James boosted their price objective on CrossFirst Bankshares from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CrossFirst Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th.

About CrossFirst Bankshares (Get Rating)

CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CrossFirst Bank that provides various banking and financial services to businesses, business owners, professionals, and its personal networks. The company offers commercial real estate, construction and development, 1-4 family real estate, commercial, energy, and consumer loans.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for CrossFirst Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrossFirst Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.