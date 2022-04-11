CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Price Target Raised to $270.00

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $240.00 to $270.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on CrowdStrike from $265.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CrowdStrike from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $199.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. UBS Group cut their target price on CrowdStrike from $310.00 to $285.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Truist Financial cut their target price on CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on CrowdStrike in a research report on Monday, December 20th. They set an outperform rating and a $224.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $266.03.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $218.21 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $193.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $216.22. CrowdStrike has a twelve month low of $150.02 and a twelve month high of $298.48. The company has a market cap of $50.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -211.85 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.06. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 15.87% and a negative net margin of 16.17%. The firm had revenue of $431.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $412.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.08) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike will post -0.89 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 13,282 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.42, for a total transaction of $2,661,978.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 10,536 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.23, for a total value of $2,141,231.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 139,619 shares of company stock valued at $28,531,747. 8.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 10.1% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 4.8% in the third quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 21.9% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 2.5% in the third quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its position in CrowdStrike by 2.9% during the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 1,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. 63.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.

