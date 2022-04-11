Crypterium (CRPT) Price Reaches $0.49 on Major Exchanges

Crypterium (CRPT) traded 3.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 10th. One Crypterium coin can currently be bought for $0.49 or 0.00001163 BTC on major exchanges. Crypterium has a total market cap of $39.77 million and $2.62 million worth of Crypterium was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Crypterium has traded down 14.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002381 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00003356 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002377 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.89 or 0.00035436 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $44.59 or 0.00106100 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

CRPT is a coin. Its genesis date was November 7th, 2017. Crypterium’s total supply is 96,390,788 coins and its circulating supply is 81,393,237 coins. Crypterium’s official website is crypterium.com . Crypterium’s official message board is medium.com/crypterium . The Reddit community for Crypterium is /r/crypterium_com . Crypterium’s official Twitter account is @crypterium_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypterium is a cryptobank platform that will leverage the Ethereum blockchain to provide an instant processing engine for both fiat and crypto based currency transactions while enabling inter-changeability between the two. Furthermore, an app will be available for download to Android and IOS operation systems. The Crypterium token (CRPT) is an ERC-20 token that will work as the medium of exchange within the platform, a utility token intended for usage in any b2b/b2c products with different mechanics. Most often, the token works as a loyalty tool. Basically, CRPT was intended for meeting the Crypterium service needs. However, as the token's popularity was growing, its application sphere expanded. Today, CRPT is developing as an ecosystem. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypterium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crypterium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Crypterium using one of the exchanges listed above.

