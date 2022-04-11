Crypto Sports Trading 25.8% Higher Over Last 7 Days (CSPN)

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded 27.9% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 11th. Crypto Sports has a total market capitalization of $331,782.36 and approximately $361.00 worth of Crypto Sports was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Crypto Sports has traded 25.8% higher against the US dollar. One Crypto Sports coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000296 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

ESBC (ESBC) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

About Crypto Sports

Crypto Sports (CRYPTO:CSPN) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Crypto Sports’ total supply is 3,193,464 coins and its circulating supply is 2,737,526 coins. Crypto Sports’ official website is www.crypto-sports.io. Crypto Sports’ official Twitter account is @CryptoSportsIO and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto Sports builds a bridge between eSports and the crypto world, offering gamers and developers innovative ways to connect and provide opportunities for every gamer, whether casual or professional, to make money by doing what they love, using Crypto Sports Network and the cryptocurrency, CSPN. “

