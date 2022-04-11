CSFB Raises Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) Price Target to C$56.00

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL – Get Rating) (NYSE:PBA) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at CSFB from C$47.00 to C$56.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. CSFB’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 14.87% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on PPL. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$48.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. CIBC raised shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from C$45.00 to C$48.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$48.00 price objective (up from C$46.00) on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a report on Monday. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$44.50 to C$45.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$48.00 to C$49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$46.87.

PPL stock traded up C$0.06 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$48.75. 661,202 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,466,362. The company has a market cap of C$26.83 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$44.74 and its 200-day moving average price is C$41.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.28. Pembina Pipeline has a 52 week low of C$36.42 and a 52 week high of C$49.32.

Pembina Pipeline ( TSE:PPL Get Rating ) (NYSE:PBA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.08 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$2.56 billion for the quarter. Analysts forecast that Pembina Pipeline will post 2.9500002 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Jaret Sprott sold 2,128 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$46.21, for a total value of C$98,325.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,158 shares in the company, valued at C$700,384.48. Also, Senior Officer J. Scott Burrows sold 1,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$46.13, for a total value of C$56,422.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$461,346. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,616 shares of company stock worth $353,739.

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

