CSP Inc. (NASDAQ:CSPI) Major Shareholder Joseph R. Nerges Acquires 2,291 Shares

CSP Inc. (NASDAQ:CSPI – Get Rating) major shareholder Joseph R. Nerges acquired 2,291 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.36 per share, with a total value of $16,861.76. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
CSPI traded down $0.16 during trading on Monday, reaching $7.31. 1,847 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,541. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.11 million, a PE ratio of -37.35 and a beta of 1.69. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 2.83. CSP Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.61 and a 52 week high of $11.94.
CSP (NASDAQ:CSPI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $12.37 million for the quarter. CSP had a negative return on equity of 4.08% and a negative net margin of 1.70%.
CSP Company Profile (Get Rating)
CSP Inc develops and markets IT integration solutions, security products, managed IT services, purpose built network adapters, and cluster computer systems for commercial and defense customers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Technology Solutions and High Performance Products. The Technology Solutions segment provides third-party computer hardware and software as a value added reseller to various customers in Web and infrastructure hosting, education, telecommunications, healthcare services, distribution, financial and professional services, and manufacturing industries.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on CSP (CSPI)
- 3 Undervalued Stocks The Insiders Are Buying
- The Market For Gamestop Is Near A Turning Point
- PayPal Stock is Still Ready for Bargain Hunting
- It’s Personal: 3 Personal Care Stocks to Own in Volatile Markets
- Conagra Stock Has More Room to Grow
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for CSP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.