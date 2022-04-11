CSP Inc. (NASDAQ:CSPI) Major Shareholder Joseph R. Nerges Acquires 2,291 Shares

CSP Inc. (NASDAQ:CSPI – Get Rating) major shareholder Joseph R. Nerges acquired 2,291 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.36 per share, with a total value of $16,861.76. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

CSPI traded down $0.16 during trading on Monday, reaching $7.31. 1,847 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,541. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.11 million, a PE ratio of -37.35 and a beta of 1.69. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 2.83. CSP Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.61 and a 52 week high of $11.94.

CSP (NASDAQ:CSPI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $12.37 million for the quarter. CSP had a negative return on equity of 4.08% and a negative net margin of 1.70%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in CSP stock. Visionary Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in CSP Inc. ( NASDAQ:CSPI Get Rating ) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 270,633 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,200 shares during the quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors owned 5.97% of CSP worth $2,379,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.93% of the company’s stock.

CSP Inc develops and markets IT integration solutions, security products, managed IT services, purpose built network adapters, and cluster computer systems for commercial and defense customers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Technology Solutions and High Performance Products. The Technology Solutions segment provides third-party computer hardware and software as a value added reseller to various customers in Web and infrastructure hosting, education, telecommunications, healthcare services, distribution, financial and professional services, and manufacturing industries.

