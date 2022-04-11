CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ:CTIC) Receives $9.21 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ:CTIC – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.21.

CTIC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Brookline Capital Acquisition upped their price target on shares of CTI BioPharma from $7.20 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Brookline Capital Management upped their price objective on shares of CTI BioPharma from $7.20 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of CTI BioPharma from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CTI BioPharma in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of CTI BioPharma from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in CTI BioPharma during the fourth quarter worth $91,000. Lakeside Advisors INC. acquired a new position in CTI BioPharma during the fourth quarter worth $242,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in CTI BioPharma by 100.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,798,830 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,462,000 after purchasing an additional 903,439 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in CTI BioPharma during the fourth quarter worth $152,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in CTI BioPharma by 125.3% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 171,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 95,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTIC traded down $0.26 on Wednesday, reaching $4.61. The company had a trading volume of 2,475,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,798,783. The firm has a market capitalization of $460.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.08 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.52. CTI BioPharma has a 52-week low of $1.43 and a 52-week high of $5.25.

CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTIC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.10). As a group, analysts predict that CTI BioPharma will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CTI BioPharma Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel targeted therapies for blood-related cancers in the United States. It offers VONJO (pacritinib), an investigational oral kinase inhibitor with specificity for JAK2, FLT3, IRAK1, and CSF1R for the treatment of adult patients with myelofibrosis.

